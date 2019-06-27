Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SBH has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sally Beauty to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $15.94.

NYSE SBH opened at $12.74 on Monday. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 110.97%. The company had revenue of $945.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,210.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,756.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $351,135 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,451,000 after acquiring an additional 238,504 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 13.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,444,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,466,000 after acquiring an additional 976,690 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,110,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,667,000 after acquiring an additional 184,474 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,229,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,683,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,288 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

