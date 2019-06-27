Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Safe Exchange Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe Exchange Coin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Safe Exchange Coin has a market cap of $9.48 million and $669.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.08 or 0.01025537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00049142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010327 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000731 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Safe Exchange Coin Profile

Safe Exchange Coin is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. Safe Exchange Coin’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange . The official website for Safe Exchange Coin is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Safe Exchange Coin

Safe Exchange Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Exchange Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Exchange Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

