RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) Given $2.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RTW Retailwinds an industry rank of 161 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on RTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RTW Retailwinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTW Retailwinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of RTW Retailwinds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

RTW stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.82. 4,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,332. RTW Retailwinds has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $108.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). RTW Retailwinds had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTW Retailwinds will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IPC Nycg LLC purchased a new position in RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter worth about $89,482,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in RTW Retailwinds by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,024,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 233,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in RTW Retailwinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,919,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in RTW Retailwinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,966,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in RTW Retailwinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,136,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RTW Retailwinds

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

