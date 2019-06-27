Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Performer” Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector performer rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on WKP. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target (down previously from GBX 1,150 ($15.03)) on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,044.38 ($13.65).
Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 876 ($11.45) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 904.90. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,133 ($14.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24.
In other news, insider Angus Boag sold 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total value of £133,127.75 ($173,954.98).
About Workspace Group
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
