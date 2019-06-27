Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Performer” Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector performer rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WKP. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target (down previously from GBX 1,150 ($15.03)) on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,044.38 ($13.65).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 876 ($11.45) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 904.90. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,133 ($14.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 22.26 ($0.29) dividend. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $10.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

In other news, insider Angus Boag sold 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total value of £133,127.75 ($173,954.98).

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all  we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.