Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €24.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on G1A. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.62 ($28.62).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €24.89 ($28.94) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 32.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.87. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 52-week high of €34.60 ($40.23).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

