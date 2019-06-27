Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Roku from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roku to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Roku from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.87.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $92.30 on Monday. Roku has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $108.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,153.75 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.63.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 400,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $41,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $173,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 718,053 shares of company stock valued at $68,033,088. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Roku by 12.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,108,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,553,000 after purchasing an additional 767,418 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.