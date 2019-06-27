Robert W. Baird Boosts CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $99.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KMX has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of CarMax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.17.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $84.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. CarMax has a 1 year low of $55.24 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 360,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $25,625,227.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 511,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,435,547.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,490 shares of company stock worth $27,427,530 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in CarMax by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in CarMax by 930.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

