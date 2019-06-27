Reviewing ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) & Its Peers

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ: NDRA) is one of 48 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ENDRA Life Sciences to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 -$9.80 million -0.91 ENDRA Life Sciences Competitors $1.21 billion $130.98 million 20.83

ENDRA Life Sciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences. ENDRA Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences’ competitors have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ENDRA Life Sciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 ENDRA Life Sciences Competitors 246 678 1286 61 2.51

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 25.45%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ENDRA Life Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -326.97% -233.06% ENDRA Life Sciences Competitors -277.66% -137.74% -18.75%

Summary

ENDRA Life Sciences competitors beat ENDRA Life Sciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. It also offers Nexus-128 system that combines light-based thermos-acoustics and ultrasound to address the imaging needs of researchers studying disease models in pre-clinical applications. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

