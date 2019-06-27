Reviewing CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) & Actelion (OTCMKTS:ALIOF)

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) and Actelion (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CV Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of CV Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CV Sciences has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actelion has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CV Sciences and Actelion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Actelion 0 0 0 0 N/A

CV Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 116.28%.

Profitability

This table compares CV Sciences and Actelion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV Sciences N/A -0.01% -0.01% Actelion N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CV Sciences and Actelion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV Sciences $48.24 million 8.17 $10.00 million $0.09 43.67 Actelion $2.46 billion 0.00 $707.04 million N/A N/A

Actelion has higher revenue and earnings than CV Sciences.

Summary

Actelion beats CV Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc. operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape. This segment provides its hemp extract products in balms, sprays, drops, capsules, gummies, and softgel forms. It also sells raw materials to various customers that produce products for resale into the market in Europe. The Specialty Pharmaceuticals segment develops cannabinoids to treat a range of medical indications. Its product candidate is CVSI-007 that combines CBD and nicotine for the treatment of smokeless tobacco use and addiction. The company was formerly known as CannaVest Corp. and changed its name to CV Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. CV Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Actelion Company Profile

Actelion Ltd. invests in companies that specialize in research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical, biological, and diagnostic products. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Clozel, Martine Clozel, Walter Fischli, André J. Müller, and Thomas Widmann on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.

