Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from an underweight rating to an equal rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Stephens currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Rent-A-Center from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

RCII opened at $25.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.42. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $696.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.62 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 1.34%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth $1,475,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,319 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

