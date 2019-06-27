Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.73

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and traded as low as $4.72. Reliv International shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 2,752 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter. Reliv International had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%.

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

