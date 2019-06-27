Red Pulse Hits Market Cap of $12.56 Million (RPX)

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Red Pulse has a total market cap of $12.56 million and $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Red Pulse has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Red Pulse token can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Bitbns and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Red Pulse alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003370 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000365 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000142 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Red Pulse Profile

RPX is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Red Pulse Token Trading

Red Pulse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Coinrail, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.