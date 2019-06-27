Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $165.13

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.13 and traded as low as $170.00. Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at $170.00, with a volume of 280,282 shares.

The company has a market cap of $260.81 million and a PE ratio of 13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

