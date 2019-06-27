Ravencoin Price Reaches $0.0534 (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $205.91 million and approximately $40.14 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, QBTC and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00307058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.49 or 0.01767320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000979 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00155992 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 560% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00019898 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 3,854,990,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Graviex, Bittrex, Cryptohub, Nanex, IDCM, Upbit, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

