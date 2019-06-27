Rapids (RPD) Reaches Market Cap of $2.16 Million

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Rapids has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $18,868.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rapids has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00300973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.93 or 0.01756654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000960 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00153010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00019446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 21,142,877,783 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,340,951,114 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

