RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce sales of $271.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $269.08 million to $273.54 million. RadNet reported sales of $244.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. RadNet had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

RDNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other RadNet news, insider John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,891,875.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Murdock sold 21,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $286,654.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,607.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,667 shares of company stock valued at $811,454 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RadNet by 485.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDNT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. 10,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. RadNet has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $667.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

