Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.52 and last traded at $34.94. Approximately 251,790 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 119,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $817.59 million, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35.

In related news, Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,142 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $48,387.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,277 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $26,536.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,529 shares of company stock worth $405,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 250,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 227,999 shares during the last quarter. Diag Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at $4,101,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter valued at $1,349,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

