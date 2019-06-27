Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Issued By Wedbush

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Wedbush has a “Average” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2020 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KMX. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on CarMax from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.49. CarMax has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 360,006 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $25,625,227.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,435,547.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 3,484 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $247,503.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at $804,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,490 shares of company stock worth $27,427,530. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 180.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of CarMax by 930.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

