Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Douglas Emmett, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a report released on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $224.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

In related news, Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 40,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,631,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,659,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,439,000 after purchasing an additional 368,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,176,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,515,000 after buying an additional 378,247 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,081,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,424,000 after buying an additional 410,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,003,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,246,000 after buying an additional 140,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,668,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

