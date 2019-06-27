Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) Short Interest Update

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,375,200 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the May 15th total of 940,300 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 65,833 shares during the period. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. increased its position in Proteon Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,523,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Proteon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Proteon Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities cut Proteon Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Maxim Group cut Proteon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Proteon Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

PRTO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,862. Proteon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.41.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proteon Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

