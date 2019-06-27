Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $3.35. Proteome Sciences shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 250,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.97.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. It delivers content for personalized medicine in the areas of biomarker services, isobaric reagents, and biomarkers. The company designs, performs, and interprets high resolution proteomics studies to improve target discovery, validation, and mechanism of action studies; offers specialized services to enhance discovery and validation of mechanistic biomarkers in peripheral fluids; and provides a set of bioinformatics tools to enhance data integration, and select regulated features and map to biological processes.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Proteome Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteome Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.