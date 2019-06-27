ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $19.23

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.34, but opened at $19.23. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 4,054,748 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth $290,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

