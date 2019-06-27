Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $109 -112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.86 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.52-2.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.63. 372,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,868. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $103.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

In other news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $353,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,966.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Murphy sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $42,862.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,650 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

