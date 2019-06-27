Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $103.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.63. 372,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

Get Progress Software alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

In other news, Director John R. Egan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,002.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Anthony Murphy sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $42,862.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,650. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Progress Software from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.