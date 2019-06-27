ProCurrency (PROC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18,465.00

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. ProCurrency has a total market capitalization of $147,804.00 and $18,465.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProCurrency coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded up 54.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $299.14 or 0.02325542 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000242 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007772 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ProCurrency

ProCurrency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,009,477,312 coins and its circulating supply is 102,402,431 coins. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io . ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo

ProCurrency Coin Trading

ProCurrency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

