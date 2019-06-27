Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PG has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $109.78. 2,904,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,198,350. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.84. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $77.29 and a 52-week high of $112.63. The stock has a market cap of $280.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 71,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total transaction of $7,480,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $421,283.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,495.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,840 shares of company stock valued at $33,904,086 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2,495.7% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 125,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 82,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.