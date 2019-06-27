Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.28. Pioneer Energy Services shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 79,885 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Pioneer Energy Services from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services Corp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,327,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 151,504 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,783,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 48,553 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 561,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 176,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 175.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 337,716 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES)

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

