Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.28. Pioneer Energy Services shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 79,885 shares.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Pioneer Energy Services from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.
The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,327,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 151,504 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,783,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 48,553 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 561,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 176,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 175.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 337,716 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES)
Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.
