Phoenix Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $753,294.00 (PHX)

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $15.74 million and approximately $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoenix has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. One Phoenix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Coinrail, Kucoin and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 117.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Phoenix

PHX is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Phoenix

Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitbns, Coinrail, Binance, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

