Phillip M. Fernandez Sells 250 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $22,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,160.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $87.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. PTC Inc has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $107.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.51.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.29 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of PTC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,536,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,149 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.2% in the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 2,586,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,467,000 after acquiring an additional 487,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $197,240,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,812,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,340,000 after acquiring an additional 200,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

