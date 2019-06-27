Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) PT Lowered to C$0.55

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.55 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 139.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRQ. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

PRQ opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$1.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.23 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Petrus Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

