Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2019

Petroteq Energy Inc (CVE:PQE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 139489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.19.

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Petroteq Energy Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE)

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

