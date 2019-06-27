Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Petroteq Energy Inc (CVE:PQE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 139489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.19.

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Petroteq Energy Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.