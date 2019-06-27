PeepCoin (PCN) Trading Down 77.3% Over Last 7 Days

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. Over the last week, PeepCoin has traded down 77.3% against the US dollar. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $185,230.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 103.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002062 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 96,162,178,370 coins and its circulating supply is 56,962,178,370 coins. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

