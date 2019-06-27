Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON SENS opened at GBX 124 ($1.62) on Monday. Sensyne Health has a 12-month low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 213 ($2.78). The stock has a market cap of $159.43 million and a PE ratio of 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.87.

About Sensyne Health

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

