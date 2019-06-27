Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON SENS opened at GBX 124 ($1.62) on Monday. Sensyne Health has a 12-month low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 213 ($2.78). The stock has a market cap of $159.43 million and a PE ratio of 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.87.
About Sensyne Health
Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Sensyne Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensyne Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.