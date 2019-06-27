Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Renold (LON:RNO)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Renold (LON:RNO) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON:RNO opened at GBX 32.95 ($0.43) on Monday. Renold has a 12 month low of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 40.80 ($0.53). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30.
About Renold
See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.