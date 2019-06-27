Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $26.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $534.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $84,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Babcock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $57,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,057,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,625,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

