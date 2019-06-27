PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered PCM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PCM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Get PCM alerts:

Shares of PCM stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. PCM has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $427.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. PCM had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $533.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PCM will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCMI. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of PCM in the first quarter worth $55,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PCM in the first quarter worth $1,729,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of PCM by 99.5% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 157,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 78,489 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCM by 692.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 73,608 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of PCM by 71.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 47,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,551 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCM

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.