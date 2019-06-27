Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $673.49 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce sales of $673.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $667.60 million and the highest is $679.35 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $854.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $704.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.10 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Shares of PTEN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.72. 4,655,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 574,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 170,978 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 35,339 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 451,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 183,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

