Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Shares Up 7.4%

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) shot up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $34.80. 996,435 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 668,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $2.96. The company had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the first quarter worth $994,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 30.4% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 441,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 667,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 81,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the first quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.