Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Shares Up 7.4%

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) shot up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $34.80. 996,435 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 668,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.
Several research firms have weighed in on PAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.33.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the first quarter worth $994,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 30.4% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 441,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 667,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 81,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the first quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.
About Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
