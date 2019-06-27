Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 326,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 405,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $145.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,010.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 260,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,069.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 145,330 shares of company stock worth $234,863. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,465,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 76,432 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 71,634 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 626,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 212,587 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 64,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.