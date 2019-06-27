Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.64 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daryl D. Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,539.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,378,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,006,000 after acquiring an additional 207,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,151,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,128,000 after acquiring an additional 107,159 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 4,948,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,201,000 after acquiring an additional 169,683 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,877,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,310,000 after acquiring an additional 31,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,683,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.