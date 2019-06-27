Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $6.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OAS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.38.

OAS stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $575.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,431,000. Precocity Capital LP raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,523,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $119,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,789 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,152,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 818,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 425.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 963,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 780,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

