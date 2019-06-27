Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Short Interest Update

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the May 15th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NVMI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.62. 346,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,459. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $716.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.17. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $30.46.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

