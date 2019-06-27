Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.95

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.95 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47.95 ($0.63), with a volume of 952397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.10 ($0.69).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.59.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

