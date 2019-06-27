Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NWBI opened at $16.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Campana sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $187,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $1,997,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 89,335 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

