Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) & OceanFirst Financial (OTCMKTS:OCFC) Critical Analysis

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Indiana Bancorp $17.23 million 2.54 $4.17 million N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial $311.48 million 3.95 $71.93 million $1.98 12.12

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Indiana Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Indiana Bancorp 23.24% N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial 26.92% 9.47% 1.29%

Dividends

Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanFirst Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

OceanFirst Financial has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.14%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Northeast Indiana Bancorp.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. It offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as home purchases, refinances, new construction loans, and home equity/home improvement loans; installment loans consisting of auto loans, personal loans, short term notes, and savings account loans, as well as RV, ATV, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including lines of credit, letters of credit, equipment financing, and construction loans, as well as commercial loans comprising revolving line of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans. It also provides debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking services, merchant services, and cash management services, as well as treasury management and merchant deposit capture services. In addition, the company offers various financial services to individual and corporate clients, including brokerage accounts, retail funds, and wealth management products, as well as insurance products and retirement plans. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates three full service locations in Huntington; one full service location in Warsaw; and two full service locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company is based in Huntington, Indiana.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. The company operates through its branch office in Toms River; administrative office located in Red Bank; and 58 additional branch offices and 3 deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey, as well as commercial loan production offices in New York City, the Philadelphia area and Atlantic, Cape May, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

