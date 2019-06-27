Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Noble Energy posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $7.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Noble Energy’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBL. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial upgraded Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $34.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their target price on Noble Energy to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Noble Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Noble Energy by 2,271.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NBL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.82. 4,845,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Noble Energy has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.00. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

