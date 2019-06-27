NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $225.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

NEE stock opened at $203.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $163.51 and a 12-month high of $208.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $306,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total transaction of $1,189,879.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,717,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,216 shares of company stock valued at $18,269,058. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

