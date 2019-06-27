Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells $63,856.25 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $63,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $98.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $119.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.95.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $626.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,367,000 after buying an additional 48,067 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,846,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,445,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,957,000 after buying an additional 84,786 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,524,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,012,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,604,000 after purchasing an additional 106,690 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.