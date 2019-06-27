NeutriSci International (CVE:NU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

NeutriSci International Inc (CVE:NU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 66000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of $9.01 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08.

About NeutriSci International (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops and markets nutraceutical products in Canada and internationally. It offers Neuenergy, a chewable tablet designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity; nu.thc and nu.cbd sugar-free chewable cannabinoid tablets that offer a metered dose of THC/CBD; and BluScience line of products to support optimal health.

