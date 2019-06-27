Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.60. 727,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,071,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Get Neovasc alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neovasc Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neovasc stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.20% of Neovasc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.